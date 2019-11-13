Two years after it was almost shut down, the Barron County “waste-to-energy facility” is functioning on its own, without day-to-day operating assistance from the county.
Located at what was formerly known as the Twin Town site south of Almena, the incinerator is selling electricity to the grid and steam to the nearby Saputo Cheese factory, according to information recently shared with the County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee.
The county has borrowed money to make capital improvements in the facility. The county financed $200,000 out of a total of $410,000 to install a smokestack (in 2018) that brings the facility into compliance with clean air standards.
Most recently, the county borrowed about a quarter of a million dollars to finance a new water treatment system at the plant.
According to plant manager Ray Zeman, the facility provides steam to Saputo Cheese to use in its cheese manufacturing process. Saputo returns the steam in the form of condensed water, which the incinerator uses as boiler water, he added.
There’s a 33-year-old water treatment system at the plant, which will be upgraded when the new system is installed.
At its Oct. 30 meeting, the Executive Committee approved sending Brent Bohn, assistant plant manager, to Illinois to inspect water treatment equipment similar to what’s going to be installed at the Barron County site.
In the meantime, Saputo is “currently looking at improving the water/condensate return quality from their plant to us,” Zeman added. “So, we can assist them with more water consumption which, in turn, will help them with water disposal cost,” he said. “Both plants are trying to excel in efficiencies and work together.”
According to Jodi Busch, county finance director, the waste-to-energy plant has been operating on its own.
In 2018, $200,000 in excess fund balance was budgeted to help with capital improvements at the incinerator, she added. The money helped purchase the new stack.
This year, the County Board approved a State Trust Fund loan to pay off an advance to the Waste to Energy Fund that had come from the General Fund, Busch added. Part of the loan will be used to fund the new water treatment system.
Even while it makes improvements in the plant, the county is also dealing with potential litigation between itself and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In April 2019, the EPA’s Chicago office notified the county of a “finding of violation” with respect to the incinerator.
County staff and elected officials have been addressing the situation since that time, but have declined to comment as the matter may involve “pending litigation.” The Wisconsin Open Meetings Law allows local and county governments to carry on such negotiations in closed session, providing they meet the criteria of “pending litigation.”
