What started out as a violent quarrel between an armed Prairie Farm resident and members of his family late Monday evening, Sept. 30, 2019, briefly resulted in a call for the Barron County Emergency Response Team, but was apparently defused without anything more serious than a disorderly conduct charge, according to county dispatch and jail records.
Dispatch records indicate the suspect, whom jail records identify as a 26-year-old man, was transported to the county jail shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday on tentative charges of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.
There were no records of formal charges as of press time Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Dispatchers got a call from an anonymous source shortly after 7 p.m. to report that some neighbors were having a dispute in their home on the 100 block of Allen Street West.
By the time the witness phoned 911, the dispute had already lasted for a couple hours. The caller saw a woman driving away and said the man threw something at her vehicle as she left. The caller also said there was broken glass near the door.
The witness called out of concern for the safety of the man and woman and their children, as well as for the surrounding neighbors, dispatchers were told.
Shortly before 8 p.m., there was another call from a witness who said the man was “now claiming he is going to commit suicide by gun.”
Emergency responders came to Prairie Farm and set up a staging area nearby.
Yet another call came shortly before 9 p.m. from a neighbor who “saw a (man) show up at the Allen Street home. The caller said the suspect “was yelling at (the visitor) that he was going to kill him.”
At 9 p.m., dispatchers got a call from a staff member at Hayward-based Northwest Connections, an agency providing referral services for residents of Barron and other area counties. The official reported having spoken to the suspect. The suspect told the Northwest Connections representative “he was not suicidal and there (were law enforcement (officers) outside the home. He then hung up. The official provided the suspect’s cell phone number.
The county’s Emergency Response Team was requested, but within minutes, a deputy reported having arrested the suspect. By 10 p.m., the deputy and suspect were on the way to the jail.
