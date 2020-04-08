Kwik Trip, one of Barron’s busiest downtown retail locations is likely to remain in place at least as long as it takes to plan and build a new store on the current site of Barron City Hall, according to an official for the La Crosse, Wis.-based chain of convenience gas station-grocery stores.
Steve Wrobel, director of public relations for the Kwik Trip chain, talked about what local residents can expect to see during a phone interview on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
The city announced March 4 that it had sold the current City Hall and Street Garage, along with the surrounding land, to Kwik Trip for a sale price of $1.1 million. The sale was announced within two months of an earlier disclosure that the city had agreed to purchase the former Family Dollar Store from La Crosse-based Reinhart Real Estate Group. After the Kwik Trip sale, Barron mayor Ron Fladten said the city would look at the possibility of building a new City Hall on the Family Dollar site after the old building was razed.
Next Tuesday, April 14, the city will conduct a public hearing to discuss its plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant that could help finance part of the new City Hall project.
On April 2, Wrobel said the new Kwik Trip store is on track to open sometime in the year 2022.
“If everything goes as scheduled, according to our real estate department, the city is to occupy its new building in the fall of 2021,” he said. “But we won’t know the particulars until later. (Kwik Trip) public relations is at the end of the line as far as a new building is concerned. Once the plans are signed, sealed and delivered, we will be notified.”
That means the current store will go on serving Barron customers at least for the next two years, Wrobel added.
That seemed to be the case last week as workers installed a new roof-mounted heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit atop the existing building, as well as installing new fixtures in the store.
Wrobel said he was not surprised to learn that the existing store is being upgraded, but he added that doesn’t necessarily mean it will remain open when the new Barron store is complete.
“Our normal procedure is to keep the old store open, and close down, seamlessly, when the new one is ready to open,” he said. “We always open a new store at 5 a.m. Customers rely on us for fuel and groceries, especially in a town like Barron.”
If the old store does close, the next step will be to pull the fuel tanks out of the ground, Wrobel added. However, he added, all those plans are, once again, up to the company’s real estate department – which doesn’t normally notify the PR folks until all plans are final.
“For example, all of our (new store) builds for 2020 are locked and loaded. So in terms of the new Barron store, we’d be looking ahead at least another year.”
In the meantime, the City Council is going ahead with plans for the April 14 meeting, which coincides with the date of the City Council’s next regular monthly meeting.
City Administrator Liz Jacobson said Tuesday, April 7, that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are being made to allow the public to tune in on a web-based platform in order to watch and/or participate in the public hearing on the federal grant.
If it’s possible for the council to hold a “virtual meeting,” that, too, will be the case, Jacobson added.
“If not, and we need to meet in person, we’ll figure out a way for proper spacings for the (council members) who attend,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.