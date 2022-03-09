A collision between a utility terrain vehicle and a pedestrian on Thursday, March 4, 2022, resulted in an injury sustained by an unidentified pedestrian and a speeding citation for a Rice Lake man, according to Barron County Circuit Court and Sheriff’s Department dispatch records.
According to court records, the UTV operator was identified as John W. Broten, 60, 508 North Street, Rice Lake. Dispatch records said that the UTV struck a 52-year-old woman who was walking on the Wild Rivers Trail shortly after 7 p.m. March 4.
Responding to the scene were the Rice Lake Police Department, Marshfield Clinic Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, complained of leg pain and was hospitalized, the citation said.
The defendant admitted he’d been drinking and said he was traveling at speeds over 30 mph at the time of the incident.
He failed a field sobriety test and took a preliminary breath test with a reading of .21, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08. He was fined $232.
Dispatch records indicate that the defendant was taken to the Rice Lake Police Department shortly before 8 p.m. March 4
Court records show Broten has two prior drunk driving convictions on his record, the latest in 2017.
