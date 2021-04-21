A 72-year-old Turtle Lake man is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday, April 26, 2021, in connection with his ninth drunk driving arrest, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, identified as Allen R. Skye, could face up to 12 and one-half years in prison if convicted, the complaint said.
Court documents said the defendant was arrested while allegedly driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 53 near the Wisconsin Hwy. 48 exit at Rice Lake.
Alerted by Washburn County authorities, a Rice Lake officer stationed himself in a turnaround just north of the Hwy. 48 exit. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. April 12, the officer saw the wrong-way vehicle, activated his lights and siren, and stopped the vehicle near the interchange.
A passenger in the vehicle told the officer that he and the driver were on their way from Hayward to Turtle Lake. The passenger and the driver each said they had drunk two beers that night.
The officer asked the defendant if he knew he was going the wrong way, and he allegedly said he didn’t, and apologized.
Asked to take a field sobriety test, the defendant was given the choice of the roadside or the police department garage, and he allegedly said he preferred the garage. He was taken to the Rice Lake Police Department, where the officer said he had to grab the defendant by the arm, on one occasion, to make sure he wouldn’t fall. But, once at the garage, the defendant allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test. Eventually, he was persuaded to take a chemical breath test.
Records showed Skye has eight prior drunk driving convictions including two in 1990, and one each in 1993, 1994, 1999, 2002, 2003, and 2008.
