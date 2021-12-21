A pair of accidents on the east side of Barron Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, disrupted traffic, brought out an electrical service crew and resulted in lengthy delays along U.S. Hwy. 8, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The first crash took place shortly before 5:30 p.m., when a 2015 Chrysler driven by Daniel L. Michaelson, 86, of Amery, was going east on U.S. Hwy. 8 just east of Barron
According to the accident report, the driver tried to stop to avoid other vehicles stopped in front of it. The Chrysler went off the road, into the ditch, and struck a utility pole. Michaelson wasn’t injured.
Dispatch logs indicate that the driver attempted to get out of the car but was told to stay there until Barron-Maple Grove firefighters could be sure it was safe.
A deputy later reported some live wires were down and the power pole was broken. Barron Electric Co-op was summoned, but it turned out that the pole belonged to Xcel Energy, which responded to the scene later.
Less than 10 minutes after the first accident, there was a second crash in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 8.
The accident report said that a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by Karrie L. Stanford, 50, Cumberland, had slowed down along with the traffic near the site of the first crash, when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Keyton L. Viltz, 36, Chetek.
The report said Viltz told officers that she took her attention off the road to observe the crashed vehicle, and didn’t see the Bronco slowing in front of her before the crash. Both vehicles were damaged, and the Escape had to be towed from the scene.
Emergency responders didn’t clear the scene until almost 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department reported.
