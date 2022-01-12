In municipal races, some contests are shaping up in Barron, Chetek and Rice Lake.
In Barron, one alderman seat is contested on City Council. Incumbent Maureen Tollmann is challenged by Isaak Mohamed in Ward 3. Other candidates are unopposed, including Rod Nordby for mayor; and Byron Miller, Keith Kolpack and Peter Olson for alderman seats.
In Chetek, incumbent alderman Mark Edwards is challenged by Thea DM Hempel. Unopposed are Alderman Earl Grover and Mayor Jeff Martin.
In Rice Lake, there is a race for mayor between Justin Fonfara and Bruce Willers, both of whom are former aldermen. Four at-large alderman seats are contest by five people. They include incumbents Cory Schnacky, Mark O’Brien and Todd Larson, plus new candidates James Resac and Marlene Dirkes.
In Cumberland, four incumbents are unopposed for alderman seats. They are Michael Cifaldi, Foster Bridger, James O’Dell and Tom Goldsmith. Also running unopposed are Daniel Shoemaker for mayor and Kenneth Brown for municipal judge.
Write-in candidates can still register any time up to 12:00 p.m. (noon) the Friday before the election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.