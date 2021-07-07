Scores of Barron County’s farmers, self-employed trades people and “sole proprietors” are among the beneficiaries of a second round of “Paycheck Protection” loans issued by the federal government, according to a survey of borrowing activity in the Barron News-Shield circulation area.
Since Jan. 1, 2021, well over 400 borrowers in the News-Shield market have taken out forgivable loans totaling nearly $10 million, according to a database maintained by ProPublica, a New York-based news operation funded by private foundations and individual contributions.
Negotiated by banks and credit unions and backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the loans were designed to sustain the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Paycheck Protection Program (or PPP) started in April 2020. The first round of loans was issued during the height of the initial coronavirus shutdown in March, April and May 2020, and continued during the recovery that started late last year and continues to the present day.
A News-Shield survey conducted in March 2021 – shortly before the program was due to expire – showed that loans had been taken out by Barron County restaurants, retail businesses and industries whose bottom line was drastically affected by the virus outbreak.
The largest individual loan in the area totaled more than $2.8 million and was issued to a Ridgeland-based business.
Additional loans were also made to churches and other nonprofit organizations, many of which had paid employees who were necessary to day-to-day operations.
But the program changed directions in late February 2021. A second round of PPP loans enacted by Congress, and borrowers were given an extended deadline to sign up -- May 31, 2021.
Using public information from the U.S. Small Business Administration, ProPublica has kept track both rounds of PPP loans since the program launched.
Changes over time
Two, successive presidential administrations were involved in PPP.
In late March of last year, the Donald Trump Administration proposed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It cost an estimated $2.2 trillion, and included direct (stimulus) payments to individuals, two rounds of Paycheck Protection Loans to thousands of businesses, and an assortment of other payments to state and local governments.
The Paycheck Protection Program was due to expire at the end of March 2021. But, shortly before that deadline, Congress passed (and President Joe Biden signed) the extension to May 31.
Along with that bill came several changes that made it easier for small borrowers to document how COVID-19 had affected their income, and helped them qualify for a new or second PPP loan. The changes are explained in an accompanying story.
It seemed to work. For example, the News-Shield survey shows that out of 45 loans issued in the Barron area (the 54812 ZIP code) since Jan. 1, 2021, 28 borrowers were listed as sole proprietors, four were independent contractors, and five were self-employed.
The loans to Barron area borrowers ranged from as little as $2,300 to as much as $43,000. In fact, identical loans of $20,832 each were issued to 15 individual borrowers. There were several others in the same range.
From a Barron perspective
In a recent interview, a local source put the loan program into perspective, especially as it pertained to smaller borrowers in the Barron area.
Brian Hawkins, loan originator for WESTconsin Credit Union, said the loans “have help supplement many businesses with necessary funding to help maintain employees, purchase supplies, and remain current on rent/mortgage payments.”
The focus on smaller businesses was built into the legislation that extended PPP, Hawkins pointed out in a March 30, 2021, email.
“To receive the second round of funding, the applicant must have less than 300 employees compared to 500,” which was the limit in the first round of loans, he said.
“Also, the borrower must demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.”
Wisconsin 73rd Dist. State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake), is also executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, and has years of experience helping small business in the county.
“From my perspective (PPP) has worked as intended,” Armstrong said Friday, July 2, 2021. He said the loans were responsible for “keeping existing workers paid throughout the government-ordered shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, and as a bridge to help keep them going until business increased.
“The PPP were not the sole ‘savior’ of the businesses, but they did help,” he added.
Asked if he had any concerns about whether the money was spent as intended, Armstrong added: “I have seen no instances of fraud and know of no investigations.”
Editor’s note: The ProPublica database limits the search for Paycheck Protection Loans to the first 100 loans issued within a specific ZIP code. In most communities in the News-Shield circulation area, this means that more than 100 loans were issued between the enactment of the program in April 2020 and its conclusion on May 31, 2021, but aren’t listed in the search.
