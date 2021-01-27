The serious crash on Wednesday, Jan. 20, involving driver Lisa M. Olson, 38, of Chippewa Falls, is not the first time Olson has been involved in a serious traffic crash.
For the Jan. 20 incident, a blood sample was taken from Olson and sent to a state lab for testing, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Drugs were suspected of being a factor in the crash, he said.
The test results will be forwarded to the Barron County District Attorney for possible charges, however, it may take several months for the test results to come back, Fitzgerald said.
Asked if any controlled substances or paraphernalia were found in Olson’s vehicle, Fitzgerald declined to say if there was or not. The case was being investigated by sheriff’s deputies.
Just over 10 years ago, Olson was involved in a fatal OWI crash in Stanley Township.
According to news reports from that time, in the early morning of Sept. 12, 2010, Olson was driving on 19th Street (Airport Road) when the 1994 GMC Safari she was operating went into the ditch, hit an embankment and rolled north of 14-1/2 Avenue. Her passenger, Paul Hurt, 24, of Bloomer, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Olson, who was 27 at the time, was treated at the hospital in Rice Lake before being booked in the Barron County Jail and charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
In June 2011, after pleading guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, a felony, Olson was ordered to 10 years of in state prison and 10 years extended supervision. However, a judge stayed the sentence in lieu of 15 years of probation, a shorter sentence of one year of jail time, fines and restitution of more than $12,000 and community service of highway cleanup twice a year on that section of Airport Road. Olson also had her license revoked for five years and conditions that she have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle for five years.
In 2015, Olson was charged with felony THC possession. The charges were reduced and she pled guilty to misdemeanor possession and was ordered to two years of probation with costs, treatment and community service in November 2015.
Olson had another run in with police in July 2018, when she allegedly led police on a high-speed chase from Cameron to Rice Lake. She was also charged with drug paraphernalia possession and for not having an ignition interlock device installed but those charges were dropped. For the chase, she pled guilty in January 2019 and was ordered to 1.5 years in prison and two years of extended supervision, but the penalties were stayed in lieu of three years of probation.
In September 2018, Olson was arrested on a felony drug possession charge. She pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, was ordered to serve one year of probation, fines and conditions to avoid alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Olson was charged in January 2020 for misdemeanor operating while revoked. That same month, she was also ticketed for driving while revoked, driving without insurance and driving without vehicle registration.
