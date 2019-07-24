There’s a wind anemometer attached to the outside of the main terminal at Rice Lake Regional Airport.
At some period of time during last Friday’s storm, that device uploaded an exact wind speed to the National Weather Service.
But as of Tuesday, July 23, the Weather Service had yet to report the exact wind velocity in a storm that – according to federal authorities -- did include at least one tornado.
“You can’t tell what the wind speed is unless you’re watching in real time,” said Rylie Hibbard, front office and accounting staff member.
“The data is automatically uploaded to the National Weather Service,” she added. “They send the information back, and we find it useful sometimes, in case there are insurance claims that need to be filed.”
Mike Nelms, airport manager, was in Eau Claire when the storm hit.
But he said the storm packed enough power to “spin a Cessna Citation around 180 degrees.”
The twin-engine business jet weighs 21,600 pounds without fuel, according to online sources.
According to the National Weather Service, the July 19 storms affected people in seven states, from South Dakota on the west (near the Montana border), across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and southern New York.
In all, the Weather Service reported, there were five confirmed EF-0 to EF-1 tornadoes in Wisconsin between the afternoon of July 19, and the evening of July 20.
Airport data shows the storms brought an end to a week of hot, humid weather. High temperatures ranged from 85 to 89 from July 13 through 19, and the low never went below 70 degrees.
As of Tuesday morning, July 23, the airport had recorded more than four and one-half inches of rainfall for the month of July.
