A 21-year-old man from Cameron has died after a motorcycle crash in Odessa, Tex., according to the Oddessa Police Department.
The man was identified as Jacob Hengtgen, a 2016 graduate of Cameron High School, according to his obituary.
The department said the crash happened at around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, in the 1900 block of East Eighth Street in Odessa. Police officers and Odessa Fire Rescue personnel responded.
The investigation showed that a black Ford Mustang, driven by Vanessa Cortez, 17, of Odessa, was exiting a private drive and was attempting to turn west on East Eighth Street when a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Hengtgen, struck the Mustang. Hengtgen was apparently driving at a very high rate of speed and that was a causing factor in the crash, the department said.
Hengtgen was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, and was later pronounced dead. Family notifications were made. No other injuries were reported.
The crash was under investigation as of Friday, July 5.
