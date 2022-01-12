A five-day jury trial is set for Monday through Friday, March 7-11, 2022, for a Cumberland man accused in connection with the shooting death of a man during a confrontation in Barron in December 2020.
Defendant Clayton M. Lauritsen, 22, has been in jail since his arrest nearly five weeks ago (Dec. 8, 2021), following a confrontation at the Barron County Government Center.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors met in Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Bitney’s courtroom for more than two and one-half hours Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, going over the trial, the evidence that will and won’t be allowed, and two other felony charges faced by the defendant.
Lauritsen is being represented by Eau Claire-based defense attorneys Michael R. Cohen and Karleigh K. Milller, of the Cohen Law Office. Prosecutors include District Attorney Brian Wright and Assistant District Attorney John O’Boyle.
At Monday’s hearing, Lauritsen pleaded not guilty to the unrelated 2021 charges. All of the attorneys agreed to a formal arraignment hearing on those charges later Monday.
Bitney ruled that all questions for potential jurors must be turned in no later than next Wednesday, Jan. 19. A total of 48 potential jurors will be called, and the final panel will consist of a dozen primary jurors and two extras.
Court records said Lauritsen will be tried in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Lauritz Robertson, Barron, on Dec. 28, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.