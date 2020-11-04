The city of Barron is preparing to adopt a municipal budget for calendar year 2021 that calls for total spending of $2,407,102 and a property tax levy for long term debt approaching $350,000, according to figures reviewed earlier this month by the City Council.
With the help of Milwaukee-based Robert W. Bird & Co., the city is restructuring its long-term debt to allow for the borrowing of an estimated $3.5 million in 2022.
If the city does borrow the funds, it will help finance a new municipal center proposed for the former Family Dollar (also known as the Farmer Store) property, at the corner of East La Salle Avenue and Fifth Street.
The city has already agreed to sell its existing City Hall site (the former home of Barron Electric Cooperative) to La Crosse-based Kwik Trip for just over $1 million.
Combined with long-term debt restructuring, a $1 million federal grant, and the expected long-term borrowing package, the city expects to set the stage for construction of the municipal center, a municipal garage near 14th Street and Woodland Avenue, and reconstruction on a four-block stretch of La Salle Avenue, from the intersection with Memorial Drive (on the east) to Seventh Street on the west.
The project is the first phase of a multi-year city effort to replace century-old underground utilities on La Salle Avenue through much of downtown Barron.
City Administrator Liz Jacobson said Friday, Oct. 23, that discussions are still ongoing regarding the purchase of two “big-ticket” items – a new dump truck for the Street Department and a new “rescue truck” to replace a used vehicle purchased about seven years ago.
Mike Romsos, chief of the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department, said last week that there was a rescue vehicle on the market for about $125,000, but it had been purchased by another department. He said the Fire Department is searching for an alternative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.