Barron County is hoping to help address persisting homelessness and substance abuse with a proposal for 20-plus units of transitional housing near Barron.
At its Dec. 3 meeting the county board gave the go-ahead to Barron County Economic Development director Dave Armstrong to apply for a COVID-19 relief grant to purchase and renovate a property on Hwy. TT southwest of Barron for transitional housing.
The county is seeking $500,000, a large chunk of $1.9 million delegated to northwest Wisconsin through the CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant program.
The Salvation Army and Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter are partners in the project.
Armstrong said the housing could help people who were recently homeless, and there will also be a chemical dependency treatment component to the project.
Armstrong said the main building will be 17 units, while a house on the property could be split into another four.
Tenants would be able to stay at the facility for up to a year, with the stipulations that they maintain employment and pay rent, among other requirements.
“I went through (substance abuse) treatment a long time ago,” said Armstrong. “You don’t go from treatment back to your old friends.”
He said a facility like this would give an opportunity for people to break addiction.
“In a facility like this you get extra support, you build a better life,” said Armstrong.
He said the Salvation Army is offering case management for tenants of the proposed facility.
With Community Development Block Grants, at least 70 percent of every grant must be expended for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons by providing housing, a permanent job, a public service, or access to new or significantly improved infrastructure.
Armstrong said the property is in use as a rental, and many of the tenants had previously been residents of Benjamin’s House in Rice Lake. He said there are very few landlords willing to take them otherwise.
The property is owned by Citizens State Bank. Years ago, it was a county-owned nursing home, which is the reason Highway TT abruptly ends at the property, at 1150 12th St.
