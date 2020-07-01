A 34-year-old former Haugen man has been sentenced to nearly seven years in the state penitentiary at Waupun in connection with the death of his then-3-month-old daughter in an incident that dates back almost three years, to July 2017.
Much time has passed between that incident and the imprisonment of Curtis A. Strand following a June 24, 2020, sentencing hearing in Barron County Circuit Court. He was given a 12-year sentence, including six years in prison, in connection with a charge of second-degree reckless homicide, and another nine months on an additional conviction for obstructing an officer.
Strand had been in the county jail since early January 2020, after a five-day trial. At sentencing, he was given credit for nearly six months already served.
On Monday, June 29, three sources shared information about how the case evolved over the course of the past three years, including Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Detective Jason Olson, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, and Assistant District Attorney John O’Boyle, who served as lead prosecutor.
A complaint filed in November 2017 alleged that Haeven Strand-Dostal, age 3 months, was reported “not breathing” shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, July 9, at Haugen. The girl was flown from Rice Lake to Marshfield Medical Center, and she died at Marshfield on July 11, 2017.
The incident led to an investigation that lasted four months before a felony complaint was filed in December 2017.
The investigation began with the knowledge that the victim and alleged perpetrator were alone at the time of the incident.
Well before an autopsy report came out in November 2017, investigators were already focusing on what it was that caused the child’s death.
“We already knew part of the medical piece from conversations with two doctors at Marshfield,” O’Boyle said.
A skull fracture and brain trauma were the apparent causes of the child’s failure to breathe on her own, he added.
“Whatever happened, it caused a lack of oxygen flow to the brain,” O’Boyle said. “What I don’t think we knew was the mechanism of how that happened.”
That task fell to a team of county investigators, including Olson. They were responsible for gathering information from the defendant, hospital and emergency medical services personnel, and others.
The list of witnesses interviewed “was a pretty big number when you add the hospital staff at Rice Lake, the ambulance crew and (others involved),” Olson said.
The defendant was interviewed several times, over a series of several hours, starting at the Haugen home where the incident took place, later, at the hospital, and subsequent interviews at other locations.
Olson said that one of the longest such interviews – lasting between three and four hours -- involved a re-enactment of what had happened the night the child was injured, with the use of a doll to make the demonstration as realistic as possible.
The defendant’s stories allegedly changed more than once over the course of the interviews.
Fitzgerald said that besides inconsistencies in the list of events, investigators look for other factors.
“We look for signs of nervousness when you ask a certain question,” he said. “Crossing legs, eye rolls, things like that.”
The interview with the doll was live-streamed and watched by a doctor working with investigators, O’Boyle added.
The doctor’s conclusion: “Whatever (the defendant) was describing wasn’t consistent with the nature of the injuries and, in particular, the brain injury.”
The final interview took place shortly after a final autopsy report was issued. Before that happened, Olson said that he and Detective Randy Cook went to the Twin Cities for a sit-down with the medical examiner who had handled the autopsy, to gather information.
During the final interview, the defendant’s story allegedly changed again when he told investigators the child fell off a counter in the kitchen as he warmed a bottle for her in a microwave oven.
Formal charges were filed within a week, on Nov. 27, 2017.
Trying a homicide case without witnesses did pose a challenge, “but the autopsy helped surmount those challenges,” O’Boyle said. “We had a good list of witnesses, from the medical examiner to the (doctors) to the director of the child advocacy center at Marshfield Clinic.”
A doctor at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, was also asked to do a forensic autopsy on the brain, to determine what kind of trauma was required to bring the victim’s breathing to a halt.
There were emotional challenges along the way, all three sources said.
“Any time the death of a child takes place, it hits everyone involved,” O’Boyle said. “I can’t come out of this and say it didn’t have an impact on me.”
The case deeply involved investigators and prosecutors with members of the victim’s immediate family, he added.
O’Boyle noted that since he, Olson and Fitzgerald are all parents themselves, they understood “the (family’s) loss must have been unimaginable. But we had a case to pursue and a prosecution to carry out, so you try to stay objective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.