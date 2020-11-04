The Cameron Police Department is investigating the apparent theft of a .38 special collectible handgun from a private residence, according to village Police Chief Michael Lynch.
The report also made reference to a $10 bill in Civil-war vintage Confederate currency, according to information from investigators and Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident was reported via a 911 call shortly after 12 noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
A caller told dispatchers that she was acting as a guardian for a local woman and was helping her organize an auction at her residence in the 100 block of West Main Street, Cameron.
The caller reported that she had hand-delivered a $10 Confederate bill along with a .38 Special handgun. The reporting party then went to her office. When she returned to the home, the gun was missing, she told dispatchers.
Chief Lynch reported that the missing weapon was in a leather holster, in a custom-made leather case with an ornate pattern. No serial number was available, he added.
