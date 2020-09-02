Residents of Comstock and Almena were taken to the hospital with what were described as suspected minor injuries after two vehicles collided on a stretch of U.S. Hwy. 8, west of Eighth Street (Rabbit Trail Road) and Almena on Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
A Sheriff’s Department accident report said that a car driven by 16-year-old Patrick Pedersen, 16, of Almena, was going east on U.S. Hwy. 8 when it failed to stay in its lane, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound car driven by Siarra Monique Gracia, 23, of Comstock.
Gracia’s vehicle overturned in the ditch, and Pedersen’s car ended up on the south shoulder of the highway, the report said. Pedersen was trapped but was extricated from the wreck.
Both drivers were taken by ground ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, for treatment.
