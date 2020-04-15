As is the case in many areas of Barron County, a burning ban is in effect in the area served by the Almena Fire Department (including the towns of Almena, Clinton and Arland).
However, on Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020, a town of Clinton fire that was set without permission nearly caused a disaster, according to Almena Fire Chief Vince Wohlk.
The incident took place at a residence in the 1200 block of 11th Street, about two miles southeast of Poskin, Wohlk said Monday, April 13.
“This person was burning trash without a permit,” he said. “The fire got away from them, and they almost lost their house.”
After it was started, the fire burned its way across the yard, the flames licking at one side of the house and partly melting the siding.
“It wasn’t that big of a fire – it burnt less than an acre,” Wohlk said.
The fire brought out a crew of 21 firefighters and seven vehicles to the location.
In addition to having to pay the cost of home repairs, “this person will be billed the entire cost of suppression for the fire,” Wohlk said.
Except for small campfires inside grates or rings, the burning ban remains in effect until further notice in the Almena Fire Department service area, Wohlk said.
The same ban is in effect in other areas served by the News-Shield, including the Barron-Maple Grove and Cameron fire departments.
Both Wohlk and Bimbo Gifford, assistant Cameron fire chief, warned about the presence of many downed trees and limbs from last July’s windstorm. As spring sunshine and wind dry out the downed timber, it becomes a perfect setting for wildfires, they said.
“Downed brush and trees are a big worry,” Wohlk said. “If a fire would get going, there are so many downed trees that you can’t get in there to do anything. You can’t get cutting equipment and vehicles inside.”
“South and west of Cameron about three miles there’s lots and lots of downed trees,” Gifford added. “If you’re going to burn, it should only be a campfire in the middle of a mowed area.”
