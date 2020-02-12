A 46-year-old Chicago man has been taken into custody on tentative charges of battery in connection with a pair of incidents in Barron and Rice Lake in which he allegedly kicked two individuals, then fled in his car.
Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt identified the suspect as Victor H. Segovia-Contreras, who was allegedly involved in kicking incidents at Rice Lake on Sunday, Feb. 9, and at Barron on the evening of Monday, Feb. 10, at the Kwik Trip, 211 E. Division Ave.
According to dispatch logs, a woman called 911 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, saying she was at the Kwik Trip when she was kicked in the leg by a man who left in a vehicle with Michigan license plates. The victim said she didn’t need emergency services but that the injury was painful.
Vierkandt said that law enforcement in Barron and Rice Lake used still images of surveillance videos from both the Kwik Trip and the Rice Lake Walmart store to identify the same individual as the likely suspect in both incidents.
The suspect could not be found after the Monday incident in Barron, but was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 11, at a home in the Dallas area. Vierkandt said the suspect refused to speak with a Barron officer who was sent to ask him further questions.
Vierkandt said the suspect was also going to be interviewed by officials with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
Formal charges were still pending at press time Tuesday.
