Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook has announced revised voter registration deadlines for people who want to vote in the April 7 Spring Election.
The announcement was made at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, after two recent developments: a decision by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to proceed with the April 7 election, and a federal court decision last week that overruled the state’s March 18 deadline for online registration.
United Press International reported March 21 that U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled the state’s online portal, which had been shut down after Wednesday, March 18, should be reinstated until March 30 for the April 7 election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Not extending the deadline past Wednesday would have put voters in an “excruciating dilemma,” since they would have to “either venture into public spaces, contrary to public directives and health guidelines or stay at home and lose the opportunity to vote,” Conley wrote in his opinion.
