A woman held in jail for more than a year after her arrest was found not guilty on a charge of second-degree reckless homicide Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, after a five-day trial in Barron County Circuit Court.
A 12-member jury deliberated for about four hours Friday afternoon before returning a not-guilty verdict in the trial of Melanie Kuula, 45, who had been charged in connection with the stabbing death of her 50-year-old boyfriend, Brett M. Bents on Aug. 10, 2019, at an apartment building on Soo Avenue in Almena.
The decision in the case is final and no further action is anticipated by prosecutors, according to District Attorney Brian Wright.
“The jury found Ms. Kuula not guilty and that ends the matter,” he said Monday, Feb. 22.
Court records said the trial lasted much of the week, and didn’t go to the jury until about noontime Friday, Feb. 19, following closing statements by Assistant District Attorney John O’Boyle and defense attorney Ryan Raymond, public defender.
Self-defense appeared to be the central argument of the case. Both closing statements revolved around whether or not the defendant committed the act out of fear for her own safety, or should be held accountable for a “crime of passion,” court records said.
Both summations referred to alcohol-fueled encounters earlier on the day of the stabbing, involving Kuula, the victim and the woman whom the complaint alleged was having sex with the victim immediately prior to the stabbing.
The summations focused on whether or not the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
O’Boyle’s arguments centered, in part, on whether or not the defendant had other alternatives for her behavior at the moment of the fatal stabbing.
Specifically, the two attorneys talked about a fight that took place earlier on the day of the stabbing, which involved the defendant and the woman whom she found having sex with her boyfriend. The summations also focused on the sequence of events involving the stabbing, itself.
Raymond asked jurors to carefully consider whether prosecution had proved its charge of a “crime of passion,” given the circumstances that preceded the stabbing, the evidence presented, and the testimony of witnesses.
Court records said the jurors sent questions to the courtroom on two occasions during the afternoon, asking (on the first occasion) about evidence not introduced during the trial, and (on the second occasion) seeking to clarify instructions by Circuit Court Judge James Babler.
On the first occasion, Judge Babler indicated he couldn’t respond to the jury’s question on “items not introduced at the trial.” On the second occasion, jurors were reminded they needed to adhere to the instructions they were given by the court before being excused to deliberate.
The not-guilty verdict was announced shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Also appearing for the prosecution was District Attorney Brian Wright. Andrew T. Knaak assisted with the defense.
