Out of the 230 people tested for COVID-19 at Turtle Lake Sunday and Monday, May 3 and 4, 2020, only one was positive – a resident of St. Croix County, the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday, May 12.
Conducted jointly by the Wisconsin National Guard and DHHS personnel, the testing also showed that all 122 Barron County residents who came to Turtle Lake tested negative.
A total of 230 people were tested from 11 different counties in Wisconsin, according to DHHS.
Anyone tested was given instructions to stay home and isolate away from others until they received their results. They were also advised to stay home until their symptom passed even if the test came back negative.
“Even though Barron County did not receive any positive cases from this testing site, it is important to remember that we need to stay the course,” Laura Sauve, county health officer, said.
“The things we are doing are what help to keep our numbers so low. We need to continue to stay home and away from others as much as possible; keep washing our hands and trying not to touch our faces.”
How the process worked
Sauve and Capt. Joe Trovato, public information officer for the Wisconsin National Guard, were asked to explain how the May 3-4 testing was conducted.
News-Shield: Do the Guard units work in cooperation with the county Health & Human Services departments in the counties where the tests are done?
Sauve: Yes, Barron County Public Health worked with Polk County Public Health and the St. Croix Tribal Health Clinic to request testing.
A joint request for National Guard Testing Assistance was made through the Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center. After the request was made an onsite visit was made by representatives of the National Guard.
Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management, Turtle Lake Police Department, and the Turtle Lake Casino Security staff assisted in supplying tents, tables, chairs, traffic cones, and security. The National Guard brought staff, PPE, and testing supplies.
News-Shield: There were two groups of Guard members at Turtle Lake. One group wore uniforms and masks, and others who wore hazmat suits and stood near a tent nearby. Were there other people in the tents as well? If so, what were their assigned tasks
Sauve: The first group obtained informed consent from participants. Public Health also supplied a staff member at this checkpoint to answer questions and to give an informational handout.
The second group of National Guard Members in the full personal protective equipment obtained the test sample. Public Health staff members were present at this checkpoint to assist in filling out lab forms.
News-Shield: Were all of the testing procedures performed by Guard members? If so, were they medically-trained personnel?
Sauve & Trovato: National Guard medics, who are medically-trained, conducted the nasal swab testing.
News-Shield: Some readers were surprised at how quickly the test results became available to DHHS. We’re wondering where the samples were analyzed, who did the work, and how the information was relayed to county authorities?
Sauve: Exact Sciences Laboratories, in Madison, Wis., ran the tests. They are currently operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The National Guard transported the test samples to the lab each day.
News-Shield: One reader claimed (on social media) to know someone who had provided a sample, but said the person had not been informed of the results even after it was reported that there were no positive tests reported. Is it possible that the results were relayed to the county before the patient was informed?
Sauve & Trovato: Due to the high interest in the test results Public Health has been sharing the status of test results as they were obtained. During each report Public Health shared the approximate number of tests that had not yet been received.
Participants were informed during the process that the National Guard would make two attempts to contact them at their preferred phone number. Due to privacy the Guard could not leave messages. If the participant did not answer the National Guard call they were informed it was their responsibility to contact their local public health department to obtain test results.
News-Shield: Does the Guard plan to conduct further tests later on this year? If so, how are the locations chosen?
Trovato: It’s important to note that the National Guard does not determine where sites are established. The Guard is always in a support role to local health departments, emergency managers, or other civil authorities, and we are establishing new sites at the request of local and state authorities. The Guard continues to establish new specimen collection sites across Wisconsin on a daily basis.
