The Heart O’North (HON) high school athletic conference has appealed the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) decision to add Ashland to the HO’N, starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
HO’N Commissioner Greg Boetcher said that he has received word from WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson that the WIAA received the appeal letter, but that no WIAA action has yet been taken on the appeal.
“They (the WIAA) have been closed down over last week working from home, but it sounded like they were going to have a staff meeting somehow,” Boetcher said. “Beyond that, we do not know what will happen. They are aware that we are not happy with their decision.”
The letter of appeal was signed by Boetcher, as well as all 30 HON athletic directors, high school principals and superintendents. All 10 current HON schools are adamantly opposed to adding Ashland to the league.
Dave Anderson told the News-Shield after the WIAA Board of Directors voted 7-3 in favor of Ashland’s request to join the HON on March 6, that the HON had no option to appeal that decision.
However, in its appeal letter, the HON takes issue with a number of steps the WIAA took. First and foremost, the HON claims that Anderson did not give the board of control an option to “remand” its decision back to the WIAA conference realignment task force.
Anderson told the News-Shield that remand was on the table, but the HON claims that the board was only giving the option of a yes or no vote. The HON claims Anderson’s unilateral decision to remove remand as an option was “in direct contradiction to numerous WIAA documents.”
The HON also argues that the WIAA didn’t give enough consideration to moving Ashland into the Great Northern Conference (GNC). Travel distances would be comparable for Ashland in either league, while GNC schools are much closer in size to Ashland (Ashland would become the HON’s biggest school – nearly three times the size of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser).
Also, the GNC currently has seven members. The HON will have 10 when St. Croix Falls joins this coming fall. An 11-team schedule will cause headaches on top of issues with enrollment differences and one-way travel of up to 141 miles for Bloomer and 143 miles for St. Croix Falls.
The HON contends that Anderson’s “misinterpretation” of the options available to the board of control “violated the HON’s due process rights.”
The HON also contends at a Jan. 8, 2020, task force meeting (where Ashland’s request was initially granted), that HON schools weren’t allowed to be present or have a voice. However, according to the WIAA website, the panel would “hear member schools affected.”
The HON’s appeal also states that the GNC commissioner is on the board of control, and that he was allowed to be “present, voice his opinion and vote on the proposal, thus protecting his conference’s wishes at the expense of the HON’s wishes” and this created “a biased vote, further violating HON’s due process rights.”
The HON also asserted that while Ashland administrators were asked follow-up questions and “provided time to further their case,” HON members “were not asked any questions or allowed any time for rebuttal or to elaborate the basis of their opposition.”
The HON’s letter reads that this process was in “direct contradiction of the WIAA’s stated appeals process” and was a “further violation of HON’s due process rights.”
Lastly, the HON’s letter argues that “it was mentioned many times by Ashland and members of the board of control to do what is in the best interest of students,” however the WIAA’s decision put the interests of one school’s students ahead of those from 10 schools.
“The HON suggests that the best interest of students is not being taken into account in this particular case, nor is it setting an appropriate or acceptable precedent for future deliberations that may be of a similar nature,” the appeal reads. “It is setting the precedent that no alternatives can be evaluated, board members with direct conflicts will be allowed to discuss and vote on the issue, and whatever conference a school wishes to join they will be allowed to join, despite unanimous opposition from all schools in the requested conference.”
