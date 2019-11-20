Members of the Barron City Council have made a tentative choice on whom to hire as the city’s next chief of police, City Administrator Liz Jacobson said Monday, Nov. 19, 2019.
One of three finalists was chosen by council members late last week after an application process that began in early September. Jacobson said the choice could be made public late this week, assuming that negotiations over compensation are complete.
The position requires at least 10 years “of progressively responsible law enforcement experience, including supervisory experience,” as well as 60 college credits and certification by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
The new chief will fill the position that will be vacated by the retirement of incumbent Chief Byron Miller at the end of the calendar year. Miller, a member of the Barron Police Department for the past 23 years, announced his retirement at the July 2019 meeting of the City Council.
