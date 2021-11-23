A man who was allegedly at the wheel of a car that rammed into Cumberland City Hall Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, was allegedly upset that his son had been charged with a felony drug offense and “felt the best way to get hold of someone was by intentionally ramming the car into the building,” according to a complaint filed in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Nicholas F. Brennan, 38, 861 50th St., Amery, is free on $10,000 signature bond pending a court appearance next Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, according to court records.
The complaint said that it was just before 3 a.m. Nov. 16 when dispatchers were notified about a man who had rammed his vehicle into the lobby of the Cumberland City Hall.
The arresting officer reported he was sitting about 20 feet from where the vehicle crashed into the building.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, allegedly told the officer he crashed into the building because he was upset that his son had been charged with some narcotics violations and “intentionally ran into the building to make a statement.”
He added that he “wanted to talk to someone about the (drug) charge and felt the best way to get hold of someone was by intentionally ramming the car into the building.”
The defendant allegedly admitted he’d been drinking. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .163, more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. The defendant was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Hospital and, later, to jail.
Later reports indicate that the damages to the building is likely to exceed $10,000.
