Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Saputo Cheese, current owners of what was formerly known as the Twin Town Cheese factory, has confirmed it will demolish the 94-year-old building at the northwest corner of County Hwy. P and 10 ½ Avenue, south of Almena.
“We can confirm our plans to demolish the original building,” a Saputo spokesman said in an email sent Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
“We opened a newly constructed, state-of-the-art facility next door in 2017,” the announcement continued. “No employees will be impacted by the demolition, and we aim to repurpose this land over the next few years as we continue to invest in our Almena operations.”
Protective fencing was recently erected around the old building, which started speculation on the future of the nearly century-old building. It had served as administrative offices Saputo, but is currently vacant.
Demolition will end nearly a century of cheesemaking history dating back to 1928, when the brick and masonry building opened its doors on the border between the towns of Turtle Lake and Arland – hence the name, Twin Town.
The company, itself, predates the building by nearly a decade.
According to company records, in 1919, Fredrick “Fritz” Ludy immigrated from Switzerland to the U.S. and settled in Almena. Ludy founded Twin Town Cheese Factory in 1925, three years before opening the building that will be torn down.
Twin Town began purchasing steam from Barron County in 1986. Fritz Ludy sold the factory in 1988, and Saputo began operating it in September 1997.
Saputo is a major customer for steam produced by the Barron County Waste-To-Energy facility, which it uses in the cheese production process.
In March 2018, Saputo completed a multimillion-dollar expansion of the property, adding 255,000 square feet of new space to the location, according to Miron Construction, general contractor.
Ground was broken for the expansion in September 2015. At the time work began on the project, the company was producing blue cheese and a variety of Italian cheeses, and employed 106 people from 22 surrounding communities, most of them from Almena, Barron, Clayton and Turtle Lake.
On Jan. 31, 2022, county authorities said Saputo continues to buy steam from the waste-to-energy plant.
