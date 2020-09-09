An open field to the south of the property occupied by the city of Barron wastewater treatment facility could become filled with solar collecting panels if the city Plan Commission approves a proposal scheduled for a public hearing next Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Barron City Hall.
The property belongs to the city and is just beyond the city limits, according to Rick Jari, city utility director.
According to the proposal by Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power, approximately 9,500 solar collectors would comprise the array.
The city would retain ownership of the property, while the power company would build the facility and sell electricity to the city. The proposed agreement would last 30 years.
Barron has been in a business arrangement with American Electric Power for seven years, Jari said Wednesday, Sept. 2.
He said the city ended its business agreement with Xcel Energy in 2013.
“We then learned of a couple other municipalities that were putting out a request for proposals (for a new power supplier),” he said. “We decided to become pat of the group. There were originally 10 of us, but the group is smaller now.”
Barron, Spooner, Rice Lake and Bloomer are still part of the agreement, he said.
“We narrowed our choices down to a couple providers, and we had a good feeling about (American Electric Power),” he said.
If it is built, the solar array would be linked to the city power grid with additional transformers and switches, Jari said.
“We do need to do some upgrades here,” he added. “If the weather clouds over and the (solar) power drops, we need additional (ways) to compensate for the drop in electricity.”
