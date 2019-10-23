Charges were pending Tuesday afternoon against an unidentified man who allegedly tried to steal a truck, was confronted at gunpoint and shot with a Taser during an encounter with Barron County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday evening, Oct. 19, 2019, in a rural area south of Barron, according to information in Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident began at 9:46 p.m. with the report of a suspicious intruder at a home in the 900 block of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, town of Maple Grove.
A woman called 911 that evening to report that the man came to her home about 45 minutes earlier “asking for paper towels.” She said that when her brother got to the home about 9:30 p.m., the man was still there “wandering around .. and then … attempted to steal the brother’s truck.”
The suspect ran off toward the east. About 15 minutes later, a deputy reported he had the suspect at gunpoint, but that the man “would not show his hands.” A Taser was used and the suspect was taken into custody moments later.
Later log entries reported the suspect refused to let emergency medical responders remove the Taser probes, so a deputy removed them.
The suspect was taken to jail on tentative charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.
