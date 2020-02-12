Barron County was featured in a Jan. 29, 2020, story by Wisconsin’s Public Broadcasting Service, which describes the challenges faced by the state’s volunteer search and rescue apparatus.
The story focuses on the crimes committed in Barron County in mid-October 2018, and the efforts made by county officials and volunteer searchers in the aftermath of the murders of James and Denise Closs and the abduction of their daughter, Jayme.
“In the hours after (the) abduction, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department put out a … request for handlers of specially trained scent-tracking dogs that might be capable of sniffing out possible evidence in the vicinity of the Closs home,” PBS Wisconsin reported in its story.
“Most of the volunteers … were untrained and lacked experience in evidence collection. They were simply concerned neighbors and community members who wanted to help in a desperate situation,” the story added.
However, “at least some of the K-9 handlers who responded to the call and participated in the sensitive search during a critical stage in the investigation were volunteers. These men and women were part of a statewide network of passionate hobbyists who make up the backbone of Wisconsin’s search and rescue apparatus.”
The story said that some of the volunteers “spend thousands of dollars and countless hours training for and carrying out searches such as the one for Jayme Closs.
“They skip meals, sleep and sometimes their day jobs to answer calls for assistance -- requests that can come anytime, day or night. In doing so, these volunteers provide an essential service to law enforcement agencies across the state, and they do so free of charge.”
PBS Wisconsin’s story focused on how rural communities like Barron County “depend so heavily on volunteers to provide firefighting, medical and other emergency services. When it comes to search and rescue, this dependence on volunteers is even greater.”
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told PBS that the efforts of volunteers are greatly appreciated.
“It’d be great to have all those capabilities, but you just can’t when you have a smaller police department,” he said.
“Fitzgerald said volunteer K-9 handlers and their specially trained dogs searched a perimeter around the crime scene, looking for any possible evidence including weapons, dropped keys or clothing, all under the close supervision of law enforcement officers,” PBS Wisconsin reported.
“They helped us in a time of need,” the sheriff said.
One of the volunteers was Pat Sanchez, a member of a volunteer group known as the Sawyer County Search and Rescue Team.”
“This is my hobby, but it’s my passion too,” Sanchez said in a Jan. 3, 2020 report on PBS Wisconsin’s Here & Now.
Although the K-9 search “was not fruitful, local law enforcement still considered it -- including the participation of volunteers -- important and meaningful to the investigation,” PBS Wisconsin reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.