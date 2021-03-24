The Barron County Board of Adjustment considered two new Barron Area ag tourism ventures this week.
The board, which serves to grant or disallow variances to zoning requirements, approved a special exception allowing for a tourist short-term boarding rental on ag property owned by Rita Hermann on 14 1/4 St. north of Barron.
About a mile or so to the northwest, a proposed expansion at Dragsmith Farms was also considered by the board. No action was taken on that proposal, and the board will reconvene Thursday, March 25, on the property for a site visit. The board will convene again Monday, March 29, to further discuss the proposal.
Dragsmith Farms is a producer and distributor of organic produce located at the corner of 13th Street and 16th Avenue. Owners Maurice and Gail Smith are now proposing to renovate an existing building to include a retail farm store and install a commercial kitchen. They are also proposing to add six semi-rustic campsites on the property.
The Smiths stated that the pole shed was built about 10 years ago with the intention of adding a commercial kitchen and eventually being able to host farm dinners and events.
While they have traditionally sold their products to upscale restaurants in Eau Claire and the Twin Cities, the pandemic has prompted them to pursue other revenue streams.
“Because of COVID-19, all of our customers were closed,” they said in a statement to the board. “This left us without a sales outlet for our products, the majority of which we gave to food pantries.”
Dragsmith started selling more farm share boxes locally and in Eau Claire and began looking to expand on-site offerings.
“We want to provide a local outlet and eatery for our neighbors by bringing some of our chef customers and farm share customers to the farm for on-farm dinners and events.”
The Smiths said they haven’t finalized campsite plans, but intend them to be non-electric, tent sites accessible from a parking area along 13th Street.
The property is zoned Agriculture-2, which allows for a variety of conditional uses if approved by the board.
On Monday the board approved the Herrman tourist rooming house proposal in a 5-0 vote.
Herrman and her daughter, Jamie Edwards, intend to list a farm cabin on AirBnb.
The board gave approval, with the conditions of a maximum occupancy by six people, quiet hours are enforced and that renters adhere to rules of ATV and snowmobile trails located nearby.
