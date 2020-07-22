Challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic will be part of life for students, teachers and parents, members of the Prairie Farm School Board learned at their regular monthly meeting Monday, July 20, 2020.
The coronavirus might even change the dates that high school sports will be played, according to Tom Rich, district administrator.
He said he recently attended a Zoom meeting with other administrators and officials with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. The talk turned to the lack of guidance offered by the state association to local districts.
“Some of the superintendents were concerned that the WIAA has sat back and made no recommendations,” Rich said. “It appears that (the state group) took it to heart.”
He said that according to WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson, a special meeting will be held soon to discuss the administrators’ concerns, and make possible changes in sports scheduling.
For example, Rich said districts in southwestern Wisconsin have suggested “flip-flopping (high school sports) seasons.”
One suggestion was to schedule “volleyball, cross country and football in the spring,” while having baseball, softball and track in the fall, Rich added.
The latter sports can be played without as much of a chance for people to be close together,” he said.
Board members also discussed whether or not to change eligibility requirements for fall sports athletes.
Because schools across the state were shut down in March, there is discussion about whether to waive eligibility requirements for student athletes who weren’t doing well in class when the school term came to an end, the board learned.
Principal Casey Fossum said the issue could involve about half a dozen student athletes.
Board chair Bonnie Roemhild polled fellow board members for their ideas.
“To me it’s simple,” she said. “The WIAA always says grades come first, sports second.”
School districts need to face the possibility of another shutdown, depending on the spread of COVID-19, she added.
“If we change (eligibility) requirements, what message does that send?” she said.
Rich said that fellow conference members Turtle Lake, Clayton and Siren “appear to have relaxed their requirements,” but was waiting to hear from other members.
Board members agreed to re-visit the issue when they hold a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, to make final plans to reopen the school.
Also attending the meeting were board members Justin Nelson, Jerry Bates, Ken Seguine, Jim Salsbury, Chuck Richards, and Bryce Hansen.
