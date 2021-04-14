Cameron Area School District students are no longer required to wear masks after the school board removed the requirement in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, April 6.
Previously the masking requirement was made part of the school dress code. The board voted simply to remove that language.
Voting to remove were Jeff Gifford, Randy Hill and Brandon Olson. Voting to keep the mask requirement were Don Rappel and Gene Phillips.
School superintendent Joe Leschisin said he was confident that the district could continue to keep schools open and students and staff safe. Like most local schools, there have been some cases of COVID-19 in the schools, but they have remained open through most of the 2020-2021 school year for in-person instruction.
Public health officials at all levels continue to urge wearing masks, from the CDC to Barron County Public Health.
In a media briefing Thursday, April 8, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin Department of Health’s chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, said, “I think to stop asking anyone in our communities, our business, especially our schools to not wear masks or not encourage wearing masks would be a grave mistake.”
Throughout the pandemic Barron Area School District has followed the guidelines issued by Barron County Public Health, and school officials have indicated that the district would continue to do so.
