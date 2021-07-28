Due to uncertain weather conditions, the band The GitBacks have had to cancel their performance tonight (Wednesday) at Anderson Park in Barron. The highly acclaimed trio will instead bring back the Rock 'n' Roll sounds from the 60s next Wednesday at the park. The GitBacks band performance is part of the Summer Music in the Park series brought to you by the Barron Chamber of Commerce.
