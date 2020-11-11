Cynthia Rosen and her husband, Darald, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, live in Barron and are members of West Akers Lutheran Church in northern Dunn County, near Prairie Farm.
Earlier this year, the couple placed an obituary in the News-Shield commemorating Pacifico Escoto, Cynthia’s father, a World War II veteran who passed away in 1992.
“Cynthia’s mother died in May and was buried at West Akers Cemetery,” Darald Rosen said Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. “But my wife said she would also like to recognize her father, too.”
The Rosen family also worked with the Barron County Veterans’ Service Office to get official recognition for Pacifico, who served with the Filipino Army during the war, and survived the Bataan Death March after the U.S. surrender to the Japanese in May 1942.
Pacifico Escoto was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and worked with Army intelligence before he retired from the military.
Because of Pacifico’s work in military intelligence, it was difficult to track down the necessary paperwork to gain recognition from the Veterans Administration,” Cynthia added.
The family asked for assistance from four successive presidential administrations before President Donald Trump’s office agreed to help, she added.
The VA’s formal recognition was secured with the work of Veterans Service Officer Scott Bachowski, the Rosens said.
Pacifico Escoto’s military experience started a family tradition, the Rosens added. Two of Pacifico’s sons joined the military, and four of his daughters married military husbands (including Cynthia and Darald, who met while they worked in Europe).
The military tradition has moved on to yet another generation. Cynthia said her son, Sgt. Edwin Mitchell, is in the Army reserve, and a daughter, Alicia, plans to join the Air Force.
