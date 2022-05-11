Until recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic had replaced most in-person Barron County government meetings with virtual gatherings in which participants appeared live on split screens that allowed them to see one another and do the county’s business.
But with life gradually getting “back to normal,” whatever that might look like, questions have been raised about how or when to require in-person attendance, and whether to allow citizens to comment at virtual meetings, just as they’re now allowed to do at in-person meetings.
On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, County Corporation Counsel John Muench submitted a series of proposed virtual and in-person meeting rules to members of the County Board Executive Committee.
Although the rules remain under discussion, the topic started a lively conversation about how COVID changed the way the county does business, and how (or whether) it should return to older and/or revised meeting rules.
For example, how (or should) private citizens could schedule appearances at virtual meetings?
“I thought that YouTube only allows people to listen,” said County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake.
Supervisor Dana Paul Heller, Dist. 23, Rice Lake, wondered how such a rule could be worded, suggesting that citizens be limited in the time they could address a virtual meeting and requiring them to register in advance.
Jeff French, county administrator, said the only way virtual comments could happen would be to establish a direct link between the Government Center and the private citizen who asks to speak. He also said the procedure would cause a lot of headaches for the information tech staff
“This would be a huge challenge (for staff),” he said. “Our (technician) would want two or three days’ advance notice.”
French suggested that citizens ask the supervisors who represent them to read their comments at virtual meetings.
Another proposed rule change would establish a list of meetings that supervisors must attend in person.
“The pandemic has helped us realize that you can get things done at virtual meetings,” Muench noted.
But, the group noted, in-person attendance is important at two key meetings -- the biannual reorganization meetings held after each County Board election (the latest of which was in April 2022) and the annual county budget adoption meeting, usually held in November.
Okey noted that it requires a secret ballot to choose leadership positions at reorganizational meetings, which would create problems for those attending virtually.
Supervisor Karolyn Bartlett, Dist. 5, village and town of Dallas, felt uncomfortable with going without a limit on virtual meeting attendance.
“I understand some situations occur,” she said. “But if I choose to go south eight months out of the year, I am not serving my community by (attending meetings) from Florida, or wherever. The intent should be we’re here, in person.”
Okey said he agreed, but at the same time “we’re spending all this money on electronic conversions to the (Veterans) Auditorium.”
Besides, he added, “whose responsibility is it for supervisors to attend in person – ours, or the voters?”
Supervisor Burnell Hanson, Dist. 21, Rice Lake, said, “if you want to play the game, you have to show up,” at least for the required in-person meetings.
But he acknowledged the challenge that originated with the pandemic.
“COVID should’ve waited until we were ready,” Hanson said.
Supervisor Stanley Buchanan, Dist. 25, town of Rice Lake, said he thought “the County Board does have some responsibility to see that supervisors (attend meetings) in person. It just isn’t the same, virtually, as it is in person.”
Supervisor Dale Heinecke, Dist. 29, towns of Maple Plain and Lakeland, agreed.
“Being elected assumes (that supervisors agree to take) some responsibility to attend meetings,” he said.
The idea that someone could repeatedly beg off attending meetings in person “is a bunch of baloney,” Heinecke added. “If you can’t take the responsibility (to be there in person), get out of the way for someone who will,” he said.
“I’ll throw a number out there,” suggested Bartlett. “No more than three (virtual) meetings.”
Heller suggested allowing no more than 25 percent virtual meeting attendance “as a trial balloon.”
French reminded the group of the benefits of in-person meetings.
“I think that’s why we have a good board and get things done, because we’re here,” he said. “I can see your faces and hear the inflections of your voices.”
The discussion ended with a suggestion from Muench.
He said he wanted the supervisors to review the rule changes and make their opinions known to him.
He said he would review suggestions and bring any proposed changes back when the committee meets in June.
