After a spike in COVID-19 cases a month ago and subsequent drop, new cases are on the rise again.
In its weekly report, Barron County Public Health reported 206 new cases for the week up to Monday, Nov. 9. That is up from 150 new cases in the previous week.
Most new cases are occurring in younger people. Of the 206, 59 were in people aged 18 and younger; 64 in people 19-39; and 51 in people ages 40-59. Those groups are also the least vaccinated—older populations have higher frequency of vaccination, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health & Human Services data.
Vaccines are now available locally for children ages 5-11. According to vaccines.gov, shots are available in Barron at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, 1222 E. Woodland Ave., and at the Public Health department in the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave. Shots for ages 5 to 11 are also available at medical centers in Rice Lake, Cumberland, Shell Lake and Birchwood.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart for full protection, and is the first and only vaccine currently available for this age group.
The vaccination locations mentioned earlier, plus local pharmacies have vaccines and booster doses available to people age 12 and up.
After successful clinical trials and a rigorous review of all available data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s request to expand the emergency use authorization to include children ages 5-11 on October 29. On November 2, the CDC Director officially confirmed the vaccine is safe and recommended the vaccine to this age group.
“Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children 5 to 11 years of age,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We will soon begin vaccinating more of Wisconsin’s children to protect them from the long-term symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce disruptions in and out of the classroom. We are urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can to protect them and those around them.”
