Barron County COVID-19 cases dropped this week. But public health officials continue to urge caution, especially with the risk of variants of the virus spreading.
“These variants can catch fire very, very quickly,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the state Department of Health Services. “They are much more highly transmissible, which makes the spread much quicker.
“We need to be as vigilant as ever in our preventive actions to slow the spread,” said Willems Van Dijk in a media briefing Tuesday, Feb. 2. “Wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands.”
Viruses are always mutating and taking new forms, and variants first found in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are showing to be the most transmissible. It is not known exactly how widespread the variants are.
Barron County Public Health reported 92 cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Tuesday, Feb. 2. That is down from 164 cases the week before.
Active cases number 144, compared to 196 the previous week.
Two deaths were reported this week, bringing the toll to 71.
Vaccination efforts remain slow in the face of high demand.
Willems Van Dijk said many of the state’s vaccinators are receiving less than 30 percent of the doses they are requesting week to week, so waiting lists remain long.
Last week, nearly 300,000 doses were requested by Wisconsin vaccinators, but the federal government delivered only about 77,000 doses, she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Wisconsin 29th as of Tuesday in terms of the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose. It had been as low as 44th last week. Wisconsin had administered 578,335 doses of vaccine to date, with 107,860 of those being second doses, Willems Van Dijk said.
“We’re fine tuning the system and adapting it as we go,” said Willems Van Dijk. “For sure, we’re improving.”
Van Dijk emphasized that the CDC’s data is lagging behind the state’s own reporting.
In another media call last week, Abinash Virk, an adult infectious disease physician with Mayo Clinic Health System, said Wisconsin’s vaccination program seemed to be working well.
“It seems to be very similar to Minnesota,” she said. “(Wisconsin) seems to have a slightly better vaccine supply in numbers.”
Virk said vaccinations have been proceeding with very few adverse reactions.
“We’ve mostly seen a range of what we call allergic reactions,” said Virk, adding that only about 10 serious reactions had occurred.
She said many people receiving the vaccine might expect some minor side effects like redness and swelling, tiredness and maybe a headache.
“That’s a sign your body is responding and creating immunity,” Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Division of Public Health Immunization Program manager, said Tuesday.
Willems Van Dijk said that while a faster vaccine rollout would be great, strong demand is a good sign.
“It is fabulous that this state has so many vaccinators ready to vaccinate,” she said. “There is going to be a day when we have more vaccine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.