When ice began to coat the roadways of Barron County last Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, it didn’t take long before the traffic crashes began.
In all, Barron County dispatchers handled a total of 16 crash reports in just under four hours. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.
The first collision happened just after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 53 near the U.S. Hwy. 8 interchange. Cameron and Rice Lake fire departments responded to the scene along with Marshfield Medical Center ambulance. There were no apparent injuries, but at least one person was taken to a motel.
Two minutes later, a semi-tractor trailer jackknifed at 9:09 a.m. at the roundabout east of Turtle Lake on U.S. highways 8 and 63.
Another accident took place in the 800 block of 14th Avenue near Almena, but the driver said she had not been injured and the vehicle was drivable.
Accident reports came thick and fast in the next half hour. Between 9:30 and 10 a.m.:
— A snow plow overturned in what proved to be an area of northern Dunn County. The caller was referred to Dunn County authorities.
— A Jennie-O semi got stuck in the ditch alongside County Hwy. P, north of Almena.
— A sport utility vehicle with Minnesota plates went into the median on Hwy. 53 near Chetek.
— A van skidded off Hwy. 53, just outside Haugen.
— A sheriff’s deputy found a trailer in the ditch on U.S. Hwy. 8 near 8 1/2 Street.
By 10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department started advising no travel as the roads continued to ice up.
But the crashes kept happening. Just before 10 a.m., two vehicles collided at a Rice Lake intersection. And, within the next 15 minutes, there were three more crashes, two on U.S. Hwy. 53, near New Auburn, and one at U.S. Hwy. 8 and Tenth Street, just east of Poskin.
At 10:20 a.m., a vehicle rolled over at the corner of 14th Avenue and 27th Street, in the town of Sumner, about five miles east of Cameron.
Shortly before 11 a.m., a vehicle slid into the ditch on U.S. Hwy. 8 near the Barron/Rusk county line, followed by yet another slide-in just a mile to the east, just before 11 a.m.
Weather conditions began to change a short time later, and there were only two other crashes reported between noon and 6 p.m. as the ice melted, or trucks were able to get the pavement salted.
