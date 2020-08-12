Road construction is set to start Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, on approximately four miles of Barron County Hwy. OO between Hwy. SS (Chetek) and Hwy. O (Wickware), the Barron County Highway Department has announced.
Workers will remove the existing asphalt surface, replace it with a new asphalt surface, and do additional work on shoulders and pavement marking.
The $1,200,000 project is funded through the Barron County budget, and construction will be by the Barron County Highway Department crew.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work area during construction operations, and traffic control specialists will be present to direct traffic in the work zone.
Beginning Tuesday Aug. 25, Hwy. OO will be closed to through traffic at the intersection with Hwy. SS, so that the railroad crossing there can be replaced.
Work on the rail crossing is anticipated to take until the end of the day on Thursday, Aug. 27. A detour route will be signed during the crossing replacement.
Drivers are advised to pay attention as they enter work zones, as conditions may change. The use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, in a work zone is against the law.
For further information, call the Barron County Highway Department at (715) 637-3755.
