Organizers of the annual Hungry Hollow antique farm equipment exhibit and show have announced the cancellation of this year’s event, while a source for the village of Cameron has indicated there won’t be a Camerama festival this year, either, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of people attend both events. Camerama Days typically takes place on the first weekend of June, while Hungry Hollow is held on the final weekend of the month.
According to Roger Olson, Cameron village clerk, no news has reached the village hall regarding the celebration this year.
The organizers “would have had to request the use of the parks by now, and they have not done so,” Olson said Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020.
Hungry Hollow board president Mark Gargulak said Monday, May 11, that the cancellation will force some belt-tightening in the group.
“We’re not a very rich club,” he said. “We need a good show every year to pay for improvements and keep up the grounds. We were already in some financial straits because the second day of last year’s festival was almost all rained out “
Hungry Hollow member Annette Messner, who has been active in the organization for 47 years, said the event typically brings 40 vendors for the flea market, between 100 to 125 antique tractor and equipment exhibitors from throughout the region, and 40 to 50 contestants in the weekend’s tractor pulling contest.
Both Gargulak and Messner said the group will sell hay grown on its grounds as a way of making up some of the anticipated financial loss.
“If the state does open up, we are talking about a pancake fundraiser in late July,” Gargulak said. Exhibitors would be invited to set up threshing and/or a portable sawmill so that visitors have events to watch before or after the pancake breakfast, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.