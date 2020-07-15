Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 within a week – 11 in only four days – has prompted Barron County health authorities to recommend no more than 25 people gather in any enclosed space, and no more than 50 outdoors.
“This is a decrease from the previous recommendation of 50 indoors, 100 outdoors,” Laura Sauve, health officer, said Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
The numbers are recommended as long as physical distancing can be followed, and the new recommendations were made after reviewing local, regional, state and nationwide data.
“From July 10-14, we saw our largest spike in cases yet,” Sauve said. “Eleven new positives have come in over the past four days. With the rapid increase in cases in Barron County, our neighboring counties, the state and the nation, Barron County felt it necessary to take this step for the health of our communities.”
County health authorities added “that it is still strongly discouraged to gather with anyone who lives outside of your home and unnecessary gatherings of any kind are not advised.”
Four new cases were reported July 14, including one who had been in close contact with a positive case and one who had recently traveled to a “hot spot” outside the area.
Two others don’t know how they got sick, DHHS added
