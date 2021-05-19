An executor handling the estate of a man killed in a January 2020 traffic crash near Chetek has filed a wrongful death suit against a Chetek company, a truck driver from Rice Lake, and the company’s liability insurance company, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The plaintiff, Shirley Czerniak, of Osseo, Wis., administrator of the estate of Robert J. Warnecke, filed documents on May 6, 2021, listing defendants Shawn C. Robbins, of Rice Lake (the truck driver), ABC Truss, Chetek, a company with home offices in Excelsior, Minn., and Traveler’s Property Casualty Company of America, headquartered in Hartford, Conn.
The plaintiff is represented by Jay E. Heit, of Herrick & Hart, Eau Claire.
The complaint alleged that Robbins and the codefendants were negligent and/or liable in a crash shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, which resulted in fatal injuries to Warnecke, who was a front seat passenger in a 2002 Fore Escape driven by Edward Joseph Wakefield.
Wakefield was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 20, 2020, which charges him with homicide by vehicle through the use of a controlled substance, a felony. The complaint alleges that Wakefield had methamphetamine in his bloodstream when the vehicle he was driving struck a semi tractor-trailer truck on County Hwy. I near Chetek.
Warnecke, 46, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Wakefield, 55, is free on $25,000 signature bond pending a three-day jury trial Nov. 10, 11 and 12, 2021, court records added.
