It was an unexpected oversight that kept the name of incumbent Barron Municipal Judge Mark Klein off the ballot in the recent (Tuesday, April 7, 2020) spring election.
But it ended up being a minor inconvenience, according to information shared at the monthly meeting of the Barron City Council on Tuesday, April 14.
Meeting in “virtual session” via computer software, the council learned that Klein received enough write-in votes to be re-elected, even though his name wasn’t on the ballot.
Council member Pete Olson recalled that the council had approved a request for a municipal judge’s training seminar, and he wondered about the expense.
According to City Clerk Kelli Rasmussen, Klein intended to run but was unable to find important filing documents on the day they were due.
“We exchanged some texts (about the problem),” Rasmussen said. “But his name was written in a sufficient number of times to be elected.”
A native of Sparta, Klein is computer software consultant and owner, along with his wife, of the 5 O’Clock Club near Cumberland. He is also active in Brown-Selvig American Legion Post 212. Klein and his wife, Kari Nesseth-Klein, are the parents of two grown children.
