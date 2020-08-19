A woman from Chetek lost her life during an accident-filled August weekend in Barron County which also included a collision between a truck and train, an all-terrain-vehicle crash, and a 16-year-old girl injured in a one-vehicle rollover believed to involve alcohol, according to a press release issued today, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, by Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The victim in the fatal accident was identified as Amanda Hodgson, age 35 of Chetek. Fitzgerald said she was on foot and crossing County Hwy. I, near Chetek, on Saturday morning, Aug. 15, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Joel Hayes, 44, of Menomonie. Hodgson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol is doing accident reconstruction to aid in the investigation, the sheriff added.
In the other crashes:
• Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, a truck driven by 31-year-old Trevor Christman, of Ladysmith, collided with a train at a location where the Canadian National Railway crosses 23rd Street, about two miles east of Cameron, less than half a mile north of U.S. Hwy. 8. Christman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s report indicates Christman failed to yield the right of way to the passing train.
Responding to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Department were the Cameron Police Department, Cameron Fire Department, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter.
• On Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, 33-year-old Dustin Pollack, Lansing, Mich., suffered serious injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving overturned on the 600 block of 9 1/2-10 1/2 Street in the town of Arland, about four miles north of Prairie Farm.
Fitzgerald said the initial investigation showed that Pollack’s 4-wheeler failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. The driver was ejected. Pollack was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Department of Natural Resources warden Bob Kneeland, Chetek, who is in charge of the case, said the investigation into the crash was still active, and declined further comment until a later date.
Assistting the Sheriff’s Department were Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Almena Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter and the DNR
• Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, a 16-year-old juvenile girl suffered injuries when the car she was driving went out of control and overturned several times in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue, Town of Cedar Lake, west of Mikana.
The girl was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Rice Lake Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries
Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, Fitzgerald said.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance, Birchwood Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash remained under investigation at press time Tuesday, Aug. 18.
