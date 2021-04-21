The City of Barron has taken the task upon itself to clean up a property with two derelict buildings along Hwy. 25.
The property in question is at 716 E. Birch Ave., where a shed has collapsed and a garage burned last year.
Last fall the City building inspector told property owners Joseph M. Mastaler, and John and Sharon Mosansky, trustees of a family trust, that the buildings were unsafe and would need to be removed.
But no action was taken quickly by the property owners—though some progress is evident more recently.
So in January the City took the property owners to court. On April 2 Judge James Babler granted a default judgment giving the City the power to take down the buildings because City ordinances had been violated.
Last week the City Council voted unanimously to put out a request for bids for demolition of the two hazard buildings.
The cost of razing the buildings will be charged to the property owners as a lien on the property.
This is not the first time property resident Joe Mastaler has found himself in violation of city ordinances. Mastaler’s keeping of chickens on the property was in violation of ordinances for years but ultimately prompted a change. In a 3-2 vote the City Council approved changing ordinance to allow flocks of up to eight chickens, but no roosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.