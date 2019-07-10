Two children sleeping in the back of a recreational vehicle suffered only minor injuries after a rollover accident in the early hours of Friday morning, July 5, 2019 along County Hwy. I in the town of Sioux Creek, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The crash took place about half a mile south of the intersection of Hwy. I and Fourth Avenue, the report said.
Driver Matthew Lindahl, 34, of Northfield, Minn., was driving east on Hwy. I in a 1996 Dodge motor home, and was towing a flatbed trailer carrying a pair of utility task vehicles (UTVs). There was heavy fog at the time, and the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road from east to north. The motor home went into the south ditch, struck some soft dirt and overturned, possibly twice, the report said.
The trailer disconnected and rolled, along with the UTVs.
Two children, identified as Claire Lindahl, 8 and her brother, Colton, 6, were in the sleeper section of the truck cab at the time, but suffered no apparent serious injuries, the report said.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and no citations were written, the report added.
