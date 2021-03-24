A Rice Lake man has been charged in Barron County Circuit Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for striking a buggy with his truck on Feb. 18, killing one occupant and injuring another.
Anthony R. Anderson, 40, faces four charges:
• Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction
• Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration while having prior intoxicant-related conviction
• Operating while intoxicated causing injury-2nd offense
• Operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury-2nd offense.
Anderson was driving north on Hwy. M near the Barron-Washburn county line when his truck rear-ended a horse drawn buggy at about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and died a few days later. A 16-year-old was also injured in the crash.
Anderson had been drinking alcohol between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the V&M Bar, north of Rice Lake.
Anderson called 911 at 6:42 p.m., saying that he hit a buggy.
When police arrived on scene the victim, identified only as L.J.M., was unconscious but breathing and lying in the middle of the road after being ejected from the buggy.
The wrecked buggy was on the east side of the roadway, along with the horse, which was deceased.
The other buggy occupant, J.J.M., advised that two kerosene lanterns and a blinking strobe light, mounted in the upper left corner in the rear of the buggy, were all operating at the time of the crash.
On March 12 at approximately 6:55 p.m., the victims’ father, at the request of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department positioned a similar buggy where the crash occurred. An officer observed that the blinking strobe light could be seen from 0.81 miles away, and red lights and reflective tape on the buggy could be seen from 0.31 miles away.
This is the second such incident to occur on that stretch of Highway M in the past few months. Five children were injured when their horse and buggy were struck from behind by a pickup truck Monday, Dec. 7, on Hwy. M near the Barron and Washburn county line. A court case related to that crash against Robert Dulian, 67, of Sarona, is ongoing in Washburn County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.