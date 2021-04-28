COVID-19 vaccine supply appears to have caught up with demand in Barron County and in Wisconsin as a whole.
Now in its second week, a community vaccination clinic at UW Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake has opened for walk-in appointments.
A search at vaccinefinder.org on Tuesday also shows immediate appointment availability at CVS, Walgreens, Wal-Mart and Prevea.
“We are hearing that vaccinators are not having as many requests as they have had in the past,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health, said in a media briefing last week.
Though the UW Eau Claire-Barron County clinic has the capacity to administer 250 doses per day, it took a whole week to reach that mark. According to Barron County Public Health, 263 shots were given between last Tuesday and Saturday.
In their efforts to have at least 80 percent of the population vaccinated, public health officials are now focusing on people who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.
“We want people to feel comfortable reaching out and asking questions about the vaccine,” Laura Sauve, Barron County Public Health Officer, said at a media event Wednesday, April 27, at the community clinic.
“Please contact your local health care provider. Please contact public health. We are there to answer your questions to try and help you get the information you need to make that health care decision for yourself,” she said.
Vaccine pushback
Vaccination efforts, as well as continued urging for masks and physical distancing, is getting some pushback.
Four people spoke during the county Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Monday, criticizing Public Health for its recommendations on masking and vaccines. Commenters said masks were not beneficial to health and that Public Health should not be advocating for use of vaccines that have not been fully vetted.
Neither committee members nor Department of Health & Human Services employees responded to the comments at the meeting.
Sauve has recommended getting more information on the vaccine online from cdc.gov and dhs.wisconsin.gov.
“We’re not going to make you feel bad asking for more information before you get vaccinated. We’re there for you to help with this decision,” she said.
At Monday’s committee meeting Sauve was asked if there had been any serious adverse reactions to the vaccine in Barron County.
“I am not aware of any,” she said.
Sauve mentioned two incidents that were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). One was a rash about 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. The other was someone reporting arm pain a week after receiving the vaccine.
A search of the VAERS database showed almost 1,600 reports for the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday for Wisconsin. And there have been more than 4.2 million doses administered in the state.
There are reports of mild symptoms, like chills, but also 59 deaths in Wisconsin. However, such health outcomes aren’t necessarily linked to the vaccine, as the information in the database is not verified.
For example, there is a report of someone being vaccinated on April 2 and dying on April 12 of a heart attack. But it is not known if the vaccine played a role in that death. It may be a coincidence.
Among those 59 deaths, 55 of them were individuals 65 years of age and older.
According to the CDC, “CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.”
As for deaths caused by COVID-19, there have been 6,773 in Wisconsin out of 595,000 cases of the virus, as of Tuesday.
Long-term health effects unlikely
With about 141.8 million people having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S., it is extremely unlikely that anyone would have serious side effects that would cause long-term health problems, according to the CDC.
“Long-term side effects following any vaccination are extremely rare. Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that if side effects are going to happen, they generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose. For this reason, the Food and Drug Administration required each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to be studied for at least two months after the final dose,” according to the CDC.
In a media briefing last week, state epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard said, “The more we learn about these vaccines, the better we feel about their safety and effectiveness.”
The CDC is continuing to monitor COVID-19 vaccines.
“If scientists find a connection between a safety issue and a vaccine, FDA and the vaccine manufacturer will work toward an appropriate solution to address the specific safety concern (for example, a problem with a specific lot, a manufacturing issue, or the vaccine itself),” stated the CDC.
Among those who have felt hesitation around the vaccine is Clare Dellinger, a student at UW Eau Claire-Barron County.
But Dellinger ultimately decided to get the vaccine last week at the community clinic. She said explanations from biochemistry professor Abbey Fischer about how vaccines work help her make the decision.
“When it came out, I was a little skeptical,” said Dellinger. “But I have to say I am really happy to get the vaccine, not only because I’m making myself safer out in the community, but I’m also allowing other community members to feel safe being around me.”
Dellinger said she is especially glad that the vaccine will allow her to safely visit her grandparents, who she hasn’t seen since graduating high school in 2019.
Dellinger is due to get her second dose of the Pfizer shot in mid-May, or about the time of commencement, where she will be the student speaker.
Among the first high schoolers to get vaccinated at the clinic was Jace Fitzgerald, who was there with his father Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, because anyone age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the shot.
Other speakers at Wednesday’s media event included Wisconsin Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) and interim state health secretary Karen Timberlake.
Armstrong said he had COVID-19 in November and he had difficulty getting over it.
“This vaccination site will make it easy for those who want to be vaccinated to get it done,” said Armstrong. “We all want to see this end. The destruction has been immense physically and financially.”
“We know that a vaccine is our way out of this,” said Timberlake. “We know the vaccine is our way back to a summer that we’d all like to have. It’s our way back to living life in Wisconsin the way we know it can be lived.”
The latest numbers
Among Barron County residents, 37.5 percent of people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, as of Tuesday. The statewide vaccination rate is 42.3 percent.
“I know 80 percent seems like a big number, but we are doing so well and we are on our way,” said Timberlake.
Willems Van Dijk said Wisconsin has good vaccination rates generally, including for influenza and childhood vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella.
She said that gives her confidence that the COVID-19 vaccination rate will go much higher.
As for cases of COVID-19, Sauve said Barron County cases have stabilized, with spikes here and there.
In the week ending Tuesday, April 27, Public Health reported 31 new cases. That is down from 52 new cases in the week prior. But for the second straight week another death was reported, an individual in their 70s, bringing the toll in the county to 78.
