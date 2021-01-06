Little has changed as the COVID-19 pandemic extends into 2021. In Barron County, new case numbers are flat and vaccination efforts continue to be slow and steady.
Front line health care workers and public safety personnel like police and firefighters have been getting the first of two rounds of shots. Next up are assisted living and skilled nursing facilities staff and residents. As of Monday, Monroe Manor in Barron stated that the facility has not yet heard when its first vaccine doses will arrive.
Barron County Public Health reported 132 new cases in the week ending Jan. 5. That is up slightly from 112 in the week prior. Active cases stood at 169, compared to 164 a week before. For the first time in weeks, no new deaths were reported, and the death toll stands at 57, for now.
In a media call Tuesday, state officials said they did not have exact numbers on forthcoming vaccine supplies.
“Our allocation changes each week,” said Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Service Deputy-Designee.
She said it may take another month before vaccines can be offered to all skilled nursing and assisted living residents and staff.
Palm and Gov. Tony Evers advised citizens to continue to wear masks, limit social interactions and take other precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
“We cannot afford to lose ground in the next few months as we work to get shots in arms,” said Evers.
Palm added, “It’s heartening to see vaccine demand as strong as it is, because it is the way we end this pandemic.
In the State Legislature, Republicans are fast-tracking a COVID-19 relief bill, with a floor vote expected Thursday, Jan. 7. The effort rebukes Evers’ own relief bill. Ever said he was disappointed that after months of talks, no bipartisan proposals have moved ahead.
“Why not get something done? Instead they’ve decided that bipartisan effort was not to their liking, which is an odd position to take,” Evers said on the media call, also indicating that he may veto the bill.
The Republican bill would protect businesses, schools and local governments from COVID-related lawsuits; make it easier for students to transfer between school districts; restrict schools’ ability to move classes online; require unemployment call centers to accept calls for 12 hours a day, seven days a week; limit the power of health officials to act without the approval of elected officials; prevent the closure of churches and other places of worship; allow more visits at nursing homes; prevent employers from requiring vaccines; and give lawmakers oversight of federal funds the state receives to fight the virus.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul criticized the bill, posting on Twitter: “The gist of the @WIAssemblyGOP COVID bill seems to be that they think we’re doing too much to fight COVID… As vaccine distribution ramps up, we need to crush the spread of the virus and get back to normal ASAP, not take an approach that will result in more harm.”
