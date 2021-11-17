The discovery of a smart phone hidden in a bathroom locker and actively recording what was happening has resulted in a misdemeanor charge against a man from Turtle Lake, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents and dispatch logs.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, the defendant is identified as 32-year-old Joshua J. Benson, 500 Pine St., S., Unit 14, Turtle Lake.
Dispatch logs indicate a call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, from someone who identified herself as an area supervisor for McDonald’s restaurants. She said she wanted to report an incident allegedly involving an employee at the Turtle Lake restaurant. The caller later turned the phone over to a village officer.
According to the complaint, the officer said the defendant had allegedly left his phone on video record mode in the employee bathroom at the local restaurant.
The phone was discovered locked in a cabinet and pointed toward a toilet, the complaint said. The supervisor told the officer that the video allegedly showed the defendant’s face as he concealed the phone in the cabinet. An employee was using the bathroom later, and she noticed the flash part of the phone camera in the locker.
The officer later located the defendant, who allegedly admitted propping up the phone on a shelf in the locker. He was arrested.
Court records show the defendant is free on $2,000 signature bond pending a hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. If convicted, the defendant faces up to nine months in jail and/or a $10,000.
